The South Africa national team has been hit by Covid-19 and injuries forcing the coaches to make adjustments to the squad

Premier Soccer League Defender of the Season Njabulo Ngcobo has been rewarded for a sterling season after he was roped into the Bafana Bafana squad to face Uganda, replacing injured Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mosa Lebusa.

South Africa host the Cranes in an international friendly match on Thursday at Orlando Stadium as they mark the beginning of the Hugo Broos era.

Ngcobo will be joined by other new faces, the Baroka FC duo of defender Denwin Farmer and forward Evidence Makgopa as well as teenage midfielder Ethan Brooks of TS Galaxy.

This follows the withdrawal from the team of Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Percy Tau and Teboho Mokoena after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Following Safa’s earlier announcement that Sipho Mbule is being closely monitored after coming into contact with his SuperSport United's Mokoena, the local football governing body has updated that the midfielder is now out of Thursday’s clash.

While the Sundowns pair of Lebusa and Rivaldo Coetzee pulled out of the Bafana squad due to injury, Mothobi Mvala becomes the latest to withdraw owing to fitness issues.

Players out of the Bafana Bafana v Uganda friendly match: Percy Tau, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Rivaldo Coetzee.

In comes:

Denwin Farmer, Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy)

All the four new players drafted in are receiving debut senior national team call-ups.

It is a reprieve for 21-year-old Makgopa and Brooks after they were overlooked for the under-23 international friendlies against Egypt.

Farmer, however, has international experience after previously turning out for the South Africa Under-23s while Ngcobo has never featured at any national team level previously.

On Thursday, Bafana Bafana will be led by Broos’ assistant coaches Cedomir Janvski and Helman Mkhalele as the head coach is back home in Belgium receiving his second Covid-19 jab.

After Bafana were initially expected to engage a top-ranked side on the continent for the June international period, Mkhalele feels Uganda will offer them a "tough challenge."

“We’re expecting a really tough challenge from the Ugandans,” said Mkhalele as per Sowetan Live.

“Not that I'm underestimating them, but for [Uganda] to beat Bafana would be a big deal for them. Their players would want to be seen and impress knowing that the PSL is one of the big leagues in Africa and they can secure contracts here.”