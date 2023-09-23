Four Kaizer Chiefs players have been included in the preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since last season, Amakhosi players have been struggling to make coach Hugo Broos' squad.

The Soweto giants hit a new low when they failed to provide players for the March and June South Africa camps.

But now, Given Msimango, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Pule Mmodi and Mduduzi Mdantsane have been picked by Broos in his 36-man preliminary selection.

Bafana host Eswatini on October 13, before facing Ivory Coast away four days later.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE SQUAD? There were also new call-ups in the Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki.

Ex-Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom made a return after being snubbed from the final squad the last time out while another Major League Soccer player Bongokuhle Hlongwane is back as well.

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo also found his way back into the squad while there was no place for Canada-based Cassius Mailula.

Broos' squad is dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns who have contributed 10 players and i also comprised of familiar faces like Percy Tau, Nyiko Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu and Lyle Foster.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is now to be seen if the four Chiefs players will make it into the final squad for the upcoming friendly matches.

Competition for places in the Bafana squad ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals remains stiff and there is little room for complacency or mistakes.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAFANA? After the October friendly matches, Bafana will then switch focus to the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers before January's Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.