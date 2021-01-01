Four Kaizer Chiefs starlets make South Africa's final squad for 2021 U17 Afcon finals

Amajimbos qualified for the continental tournament as 2020 Cosafa U17 Championship winners

South Africa under-17 head coach Vela Khumalo has announced his final 21-man squad for the 2021 Caf U17 Africa Cup of Nations finals which will be hosted by Morocco.

Four Kaizer Chiefs youngsters, Siphesihle Tati, Mduduzi Shabalala, Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi and Njabulo Hlongwane, have been included in the 21-man squad.

Amajimbos have been drawn into Group C together with West African opponents Cameroon, Senegal and Mali.

They will play their group matches in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital.

South Africa are expected to leave for Morocco on March 4 to continue with their preparations ahead of their opening match on March 15 against Mali.

They will then face current U17 Afcon champions Cameroon on March 18 and Senegal on March 21.

Amajimbos Khumalo said these were exciting times for him and his team and oozed confidence that the team will do the country proud.

“We are looking forward to a tough but exciting tournament. We are ready to put up a great show and advertise the South African style of play," Khumalo told Safa's official website.

"In the past South Africa has done very well in the U17 tournament and we intend to continue doing so.

“It is unfortunate that there will be no U17 FIFA World Cup this year as a qualification for that tournament was our ultimate goal.

"However, we will go to Morocco and bring back with us the much needed international experience for these players as they are the stars of tomorrow."

Amajimbos will return to the continental tournament for the first time since 2015 when they finished second under current Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.

South Africa Final U17 Squad:

Goalkeepers

Callum Thompson - KZN Academy (KwaZulu Natal)

Deejan Ah Shene - Ubuntu FC (Western Cape)

Tyrique Simons - SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Article continues below



Defenders

Akhanyile Norawana - School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Siyabonga Gumede - School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Puso Dithejane - School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Abram Mashele - Supersport United (Gauteng)

Midfielders

Kabelo Kgosietsile - Baroka (Limpopo)

Yamkela Phalane - AmaZulu (KwaZulu Natal)

Luciano Jonas - Unattached (formerly with Bidvest Wits)

Siphesihle Tati - Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Mduduzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi - Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)

Luphumlo Sifumba - Cape Town City (Western Cape)

Siyabong Khoza - Panarama FC (Gauteng)

Unathi Radebe - Cape Town Spurs (Western Cape)



Forwards

Keaviano Francis - School of Excellence (Gauteng)

Sanele Skosana - AP Apprentice Academy (Gauteng)

Mikhenso Mbiga -TS Galaxy (Mpumalanga)

Thabang Mahlangu - SuperSport United (Gauteng)

Njabulo Hlongwane - Kaizer Chiefs (Gauteng)