Senegal international M'Baye Niang scored four goals as Bordeaux hammered Les Jumeaux 10-0 during Sunday's French Cup Round of 64 encounter.

Algeria's Abdel Idriss opened the scoring for Bordeaux in the 10th minute. Niang found the back of the net in the 28th minute and again in additional time of the first half to help the home side head into the break with a 3-0 lead.

Timothee Pembele scored the fourth goal for the home side in the 50th minute before Niang completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute.

In the 59th minute, Javairo Dilrosun scored the fifth, and two minutes after the hour mark, Pembele netted again, before Senegal international Niang added his fourth in the 65th minute.

Mali international Issouf Sissokho netted the ninth goal in the 70th minute before the final one was struck by Nigeria's Josh Maja seven minutes later.

Meanwhile, Andy Delort scored the only all-important goal for Nice in their 1-0 triumph over Cholet.

The Algerian found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to enable Nice to progress to the next round of the domestic competition.

Elsewhere, Lens managed to pick up a slim 1-0 win over Stade Poitevin courtesy of a goal scored by Cameroon's Ignatius Ganago. The 22-year-old scored in the 36th minute to help Lens see off the home side, who were reduced to 10 men when Cesar Neto was red-carded.

Finally, Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG progressed in the competition after beating SC Feignies 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Mauro Icardi.

Montpellier also joined the advancing group after registering a 1-0 victory against Andrezieux with Teji Savanier's second-half penalty separating the sides.

Reims were another Ligue 1 side that booked a place in the next stage after claiming a 1-0 victory against Reims Sainte-Anne, while Angers were eliminated by Linas Montlhery after going down to a 2-0 defeat.

Olympique Marseille, defetaed Cannet Rocheville 4-1, while St Etienne were 1-0 victors against SC Lyon.