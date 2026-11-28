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Rather than marking a fresh start for Manchester United under Mauricio Pochettino, the Brentford game turned the Argentine coach's first match at Old Trafford into a brutal night. United were beaten 4-0, a defeat that deepened their crisis, sparked fierce criticism from the British press and left the club facing growing fears about their future in the Premier League.

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Pochettino had been in charge for just nine days, and the British media wasted no time pouncing on the collapse. The Sun said Old Trafford, known as the "Theatre of Dreams", had become the "Theatre of Screams". It also pointed out that United had conceded at least two goals in seven consecutive halves, a first in Premier League history.

The Daily Mail went further, calling the defeat a "complete humiliation" and saying Brentford had crushed Pochettino's side on their own turf. Its player ratings didn't hold back. The paper questioned which players had fallen well below expectations and which had failed to repay the new manager's trust, reflecting the anger at both the result and the performance.

For the Daily Mirror, this was a "new low" for Manchester United after a chaotic defeat.

The Telegraph zeroed in on the Brentford supporters, who celebrated their side's first away win against United since 1937 and taunted the home crowd with chants asking whether they could play Manchester United every week.

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Cameras caught Pochettino looking stunned when Brentford went 2-0 up. Up in the stands, club legend Sir Alex Ferguson appeared visibly affected by what was unfolding. Then it got worse. Kristoffer Ajer made it three in the 82nd minute, and Germany international Kevin Schade added a fourth in the first minute of stoppage time to complete a 4-0 win. Thousands of fans had left before the final whistle.

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TV pundits piled in too. Sky Sports' Paul Merson took aim at the lacklustre display of United's stars, while the BBC described a team panicking in both attack and defence.

The Guardian saw the defeat as the latest chapter in a run of disastrous results dogging the club, and it piles more pressure on Pochettino at the very start of his tenure.

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The numbers make grim reading. United have now gone 10 consecutive Premier League matches without a win, the club's longest such run since 1990. They've conceded 21 goals in their last seven games and are stuck on eight points from 12 matches, leaving them 19th. If bottom side Crystal Palace take points against Hull City on Sunday, United could drop to last place. They're in real danger in the fight for survival.