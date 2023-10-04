Four games, four defeats for Orlando Pirates and Maswanganyi admits to 'pressure for the team' ahead of MTN8 final vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates could plunge into a deep crisis if they lose to Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's MTN8 final.

Pirates have lost their last four games

They face a difficult task against Downs in the MTN8 final

Maswanganyi admits they are under pressure

WHAT HAPPENED? Attacker Patrick Maswanganyi has admitted they are in a difficult position after having gone for a four-game losing streak.

The defeats include the Caf Champions League away loss to Jwaneng Galaxy, the Premier Soccer League loss to Sundowns, and the MTN8 semi-final second-leg defeat against Stellenbosch.

They then edged Jwaneng Galaxy 1-0 last weekend but fell short on penalties to bow out of the Champions League.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “Everything was going very well and in the past, I think four games we haven’t won and that is the pressure for the team and also from everyone in the team,” said Maswanganyi as per iDiski Times.

“I think we have a great opportunity to bounce back coming to this MTN8 final.

“So we want to do well, we want to start very well. I think we have to forget about what happened in the past because we can’t control the past but we have an opportunity to make history.

“We want to defend the cup – we want to win the cup as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers are now preparing to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's MTN8 final.

It is a match they cannot afford to lose this match which would be the fifth on trot including penalties.

That put coach Jose Riveiro's job at risk in the event they fail to defend their MTN8 title.

The Spaniard is already under stinging criticism after they bowed out of the Caf Champions League at the hands of less-fancied Jwaneng Galaxy.

WHAT NEXT? After the MTN8 final, Pirates face tricky PSL fixtures against Polokwane City, Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs.

It will be stern tests for Riveiro if he will still be in his job as expectations are that they win and do not lag way behind PSL log leaders Sundowns.

The injury situation in Pirates camp has improved and that gives the coach little excuses in his bid to defend their difficult run.