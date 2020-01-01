'I've played four games and been booked twice' - Man City legend David Silva struggling to adapt back to La Liga

The veteran midfielder returned to Spain this summer on a free transfer to Real Sociedad after a trophy-laden decade in the Premier League

Former star David Silva has confessed that it is taking some time for him to get used to the Spanish game again after moving to in the summer.

The 34-year-old left Pep Guardiola’s side at the expiration of his contract in the summer, and despite reports that he was poised to move to instead switched to Sociedad in mid-August.

The midfielder, though, has not hit the ground running in his homeland as the more physical side of the game he learned in , where he played more than 400 times for City, is proving to be a habit that is getting him in trouble.

“I have played four games with Real Sociedad and I have been booked twice,” he told The Times . “I think I may have a problem with the referees and I need to get back used to it!”

He said, however, that he had similar issues when he arrived at the club from in 2010.

“I came from the World Cup and barely made the pre-season,” he added. “When I arrived I saw football pass so fast. Everything was flying over me and there was no pause. I felt overwhelmed in some moments.

“I prefer to isolate myself with my people and don’t listen to the noise, but there are some comments that end up coming to your ears and I could hear: ‘This Spanish guy is not going to make it here.’

"After ten years I am very proud to have turned the tables in that regard. When I take stock of my time, I think that my bag is very full. Full of good memories, love, friends and trophies. I can’t be happier about that.”

Silva admits that he is surprised by the way that he grew to love Manchester.

“To be honest, I couldn’t have ever dreamt that Manchester left that mark on me, and surely I would not have told you that on the first day I put a foot in England,” he said. “My feeling was thinking, ‘Where am I going?’ It was summer and it was cloudy and very cold - well, a normal day in Manchester, you know.

“Back then City was not the giant it is now. It was kind of a familiar and close club and it made me feel really comfortable. It is a bit how I am. I loved it and it made everything easier.

"There’s still something from that day, some employers that keep the same essence, but we grew up as a club. The fans and the people involved know where the club has come from.”

Silva’s next mission with Sociedad is a Liga match with on Sunday, with his side having taken eight points from five games to lie third.