Four defeats and three wins in Cape Town: Will Barker outfox Mosimane and do Kaizer Chiefs a favour?

Mosimane hasn't had too much joy playing in the Mother City in the past three years but will he be able to mastermind victory over Barker's team?

travel to Cape Town to face Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night in what will be their 21st league match of the season.

They are seven points behind log leaders with two games in hand, and the encounter against Stellenbosch is one of the two catch-up fixtures they have to play.

But can they narrow the gap between them and Chiefs to just four points?

Goal looks back at how the Brazilians have fared in their last seven matches in the Mother City since the birth of in 2016.

The Tshwane giants' first visit to Cape Town after City were founded saw them lose 2-0 Cape Town before suffering a 1-0 loss to the then-new rookies [City].

What was worrying was that this was an established Sundowns side that had dominated the league for many years and Ajax were struggling while the Citizens had only just tasted top-flight football.

Pitso Mosimane's men rectified his side's mistakes and prepared better the following season beating both Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town City in the league and in the Nedbank Cup.

A 2-1 win over Ajax was followed by a 1-0 win over the Citizens at Athlone Stadium.

Later that year, Masandawana claimed another big win over City - this time in the Nedbank Cup to improve their Cape Town record.

For Sundowns fans, the three victories meant a lot but it would have been a worry for Pitso Mosimane as they couldn't score more than two goals in all three fixtures despite their dominance.

City appeared to be the side taking over from the likes of Hellenic, Santos and Ajax in terms of turning Cape Town into a fortress for the majority of Gauteng teams.

And this was evident just a season ago and Mosimane even rued facing City in the Mother City.

Two successive defeats to City - in the league and MTN8 - saw Sundowns' unwanted record stretch to four losses in seven away matches to Cape Town-based clubs.

Again Sundowns found it difficult to score more goals - losing 2-1 to Cape Town City in the league before going down 1-0 to the same opponents in the first of the two legs of the MTN8 semi-finals.

In total, the Tshwane giants have made seven trips to the Western Cape, recording three wins and suffering four defeats. They are yet to play a draw in Cape Town.

Will Stellenbosch join the party in making Sundowns' life difficult in the Mother City on Wednesday?

Steve Barker's men have already stunned at the same province this year, and Sundowns should be wary of them going into this important clash in their quest for a third successive league title.