The closing minutes of Belgium against France produced a flashpoint, and Kevin De Bruyne was at the heart of it. The Belgian argued with the referee over one of the new rules governing how players return to the pitch after treatment.

France ground out a 1-0 win over hosts Belgium in Brussels in the second round of Group One in League A of the UEFA Nations League. Michael Olise struck late to hand Les Bleus top spot in the group.

According to French website "Foot Mercato", De Bruyne refused to accept the new rule, which forces a player to wait one minute before returning to the pitch after receiving treatment off the field.

That decision infuriated the Belgium captain. According to "Het Laatste Nieuws", De Bruyne aimed foul words at the referee and pushed him too, an incident that may fuel further controversy over the player's conduct during the match.

Belgium had no answer to Olise's goal, and the defeat stung all the more in front of their own fans. France, meanwhile, rolled on with their strong start under Zinedine Zidane.







