Foster reveals what Tau told him about Burnley coach Kompany

Lyle Foster has explained how he learnt a lot from Percy Tau about the benefits of working under Burnley coach Vincent Kompany.

Foster shared the advise Tau gave him about Kompany

Bafana forward sought some tips after joining Burnley

Man City legend has built a strong squad at Turf More

WHAT HAPPENED? Foster revealed the advise he received from Bafana Bafana teammate Tau just after joining the English Championship leaders regarding the philosophy of the former Manchester City captain.

Tau worked briefly under Kompany during a loan spell at Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht in the 2020-21 season, making 14 appearances while scoring four goals, and Foster sought to know more about the tactician, having sealed a January transfer to Burnley from Westerlo.

The 22-year-old got good reviews about his new coach which he says helped him feel confident about the development of his game in England.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I didn’t speak to Percy before I came, but I did speak to him afterwards and he told me how Vinny [Vincent Kompany] was as his coach, and what a lovely coach he was. He told me to learn a lot and stay patient,” Foster told iDiski Times.

“The mentality that the manager brings to games, he’s a serial winner and I think that rubs off on you. I’m enjoying it.

“I’ve played against his teams in Belgium, and it was tough, you chase the ball a lot. So, I was very excited coming here [Burnley], having somebody like him every day, and someone like Craig Bellamy [Kompany’s assistant] who I grew up watching as a coach. It’s lovely to learn from them every day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster, who became the most expensive player in South African history after joining Kompany’s side for €7 million, recently expressed his desire to build a legacy at Turf More.

The Bafana Bafana forward will, however, need to convince his coach to turn him into a regular, having made 11 appearances for the club, with just two starts since his switch from Belgium.

WHAT’S NEXT? Foster, who scored a brace as Bafana Bafana drew 2-2 with Liberia in their 2023 Afcon qualifier on Friday, is in camp alongside Tau, as they prepare for the return leg in Monrovia on Tuesday.