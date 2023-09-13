'Foster is not a solution, not at all' Broos rues Zwane's absence in Bafana's narrow win over Congo DR

Coach Hugo Broos insists Lyle Foster is not a permanent solution to Bafana Bafana's number 10 problem.

Zwane missed Bafana matches owing to injuries

Foster was played in midfield

Broos on Foster's display

WHAT HAPPENED: Foster was deployed in the midfield role against the Democratic Republic of Congo in the absence of Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane.

The latter was injured during Masandawana's MTN8 assignment away at Kaizer Chiefs and was forced to withdraw from Bafana.

The Burnley star played quite well in the unfamiliar position and went on to score the only goal to hand South Africa an important international friendly win.

Despite being applauded for his display, Broos believes the 23-year-old was just a mere fix and is not a lasting solution to the problem.

WHAT HE SAID: "We knew we had a little problem because Zwane was not there, so we needed to find a solution. I cannot say it was bad with Foster, Lepasa," Broos told the media.

"I cannot also say it was good, so we need to be prepared for that because it can happen in the next games, that you have a problem. We are looking for somebody there, in that position.

"You cannot blame Foster that we did not see what we wanted to see, it is not his position. We were just trying that maybe with him we might have a solution, but it is not really the solution, not at all," the Belgian concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster is currently enjoying his football both at the club and national team level.

In the English top tier, Foster has scored two goals in his last two outings for the Vincent Kompany-led team.

The forward has four goals in as many recent outings for Bafana in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: The attacker returns to Burnley and Premier League duty brimming with confidence after his match-winning goal against DR Congo.