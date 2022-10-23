Foster: Bafana Bafana star explains Orlando Pirates celebration vs Mamelodi Sundowns – ‘I love yellow tears’

Bafana Bafana international Lyle Foster has explained why he celebrated with his former club, Orlando Pirates, against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bafana forward led fans celebrate Pirates' win

Taunted Masandawana in a tweet

Forster is a former Bucs forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Pirates forward was in attendance at Peter Mokaba Stadium when the Soweto giants stunned the Pretoria club in the MTN8 semi-final, second leg.

The Sea Robbers advanced to the final after the 3-0 win, and Forster has revealed why he joined the celebrations in Polokwane.

Foster’s international teammates, including Innocent Maela, Themba Zwane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Ronwen Williams, Rushine de Reuck, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau, and Grant Kekana, featured in the cup contest.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The kid in me couldn’t resist, I love yellow tears," the Westerloo star said in a tweet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals from Kermit Erasmus – who joined the Bucs in September after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Sundowns – and Monnapule Saleng, who is turning out to be a sensation for Pirates, propelled Forster’s former side to the final of the domestic tournament.

On the other hand, the Brazilians operated without their dependable goalscorer, Peter Shalulile, and the technical bench had to depend on Zwane, Gaston Sirino, and Marcelo Allende to lead their attack.

The Namibian was not available for the Premier Soccer League champions as he is injured. The absence denied them a focal point in attack, as Shalulile has been providing a vital presence in that department.

Meanwhile, the cup victory against the league leaders is set to be a boost for Pirates and coach Jose Riveiro, especially since they have not had a convincing run in the PSL.

The MTN8 exit means that the Chloorkop outfit remains only in the hunt for three major titles; the league, the Caf Champions League, in which they are in the group stage already, as well as the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES AND SUNDOWNS: The Sea Robbers will face AmaZulu in the MTN8 final on November 5 in Durban.

The win against Sundowns also came ahead of the league’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs, scheduled to be staged on October 29.

Masandawana, on the other hand, will have to recollect themselves and focus on the next match against Maritzburg United on October 25.