Fortune Makaringe bashes Orlando Pirates' 'plastic fans' for turning their back on one of their own

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates supporters are known as the Happy People and this age-old nickname was derived from their jubilant energy over the years. But in recent years, Pirates fans have displayed some elements that do not embody the Happy People pet name.

Notable incidents of misbehaving was when they booed former striker Thamsanqa Gabuza in Polokwane and vandalized the stands paired with a pitch invasion at Loftus Versfeld. But one thing that irked the former Bucs star Fortune Makaringe is when Pirates fans showed Terrence Dzvukamanja the middle finger even before he got on the pitch.

Dzvukamanja was warming up on the pitch side in anticipation to replace Kermit Erasmus, but the fans had no appetite for him and made their feelings clear.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I remember there was a game we played at Orlando Stadium. While playing the game, Kermit Erasmus got injured. Dzvuka stood up to warm up, and fans started booing him," said Makaringe as per FARPost.

"That hurt me. I was sitting in the player’s lounge. I asked myself ‘What kind of people do we have here?' 'How can you boo one of your own?' When Dzvukamanja got up, he was booed. He went back to sit down. Siyabonga Mpontshane also stood up,” remembers Fortunate Makaringe.

“When they were both up, fans started booing again. But because of Mpontsane’s experience; he understands the environment and our supporters. When they started booing him, he started clapping and it went silent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As though it was scripted, Dzvukamanja went on to score and naturally, the Happy People erupted in celebration - something that got Makaringe wondering how fickle supporters can be.

"What hurts me the most was that after Dzvuka scored, the same people who were booing him, are the same people who celebrated his goal. I was sitting next to Messi, (Tebogo Tlolane). I told him, 'If I was Dzvuka, and I scored, I don’t know how I’d react. I’d be super emotional'. It is clear that we don’t have supporters, we have fans," said Makaringe

WHAT'S NEXT: Makaringe played 15 games in the PSL this past season - his lowest tally since joining Bucs in 2019. In pre-season, the 30-year-old will need to pull up his socks to move up the pecking order.