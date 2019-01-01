"Fortune favours the brave" during refereeing mistakes - Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The Buccaneers needed a late controversial strike by the former Bloemfontein Celtic forward to edge the Lions of the North in Tembisa

Coach Rhulani Mokwena tried hard to evade questions around Tshegofatso Mabasa's offside goal which helped beat 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Mokwena claimed he had not seen the incident soon after the match and therefore he could not comment.

"No comment. I haven't seen it yet. I think things even themselves out at the end of the season. It's unfortunate for Owen but I haven't seen it yet. So, I can't comment," Mokwena told the media at Makhulong Stadium.

However, he was asked to comment on Owen Da Gama's statements that the assistant referee on the far side should be jailed for being bias on the night.

The 34-year-old mentor again refused to be drawn into the nature of Mabasa's goal but admitted, not in so many words, that Pirates benefited from the assistant

"No comment on the nature of the goal. Look, in the history of the , I was reading an article in one of the publications that we made a record of 32 shots in 90 minutes and we didn't even score a goal."

Article continues below

"Sometimes like I said, things even themselves out. The rub of the green sometimes falls on your side. Fortune favours the brave and credit to the players for being on the receiving end of that," concluded Mokwena.

Reports suggest the Safa Review Committee is already looking at the matter which is a major talking point among South African football fans.

But it remains to be seen if any action will be taken against the match officials who were in charge of the match between Pirates and the Lions of the North.