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Harry Kane will be out for months. Will Bayern Munich sign a replacement in January? Time to run through some names.

You can't simply replace a newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner. Bayern Munich's problem, though, isn't that Kane's stand-in falls well short of him, as Nicolas Jackson did last season despite scoring 11 goals for Bayern. It's that they have no genuine stand-in at all.

After Jackson's loan ended in the summer, Bayern discussed signing a new backup. The club's hierarchy decided against it, trusting instead that they could turn to the versatile Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari if needed. Now Kane is out until March with a syndesmosis tear , and makeshift options Gnabry and Saibari are unavailable too.

Gnabry (thigh injury) could return when the second half of the season begins in early January, while Saibari (syndesmosis tear) is expected back in February. As with Kane, though, nobody knows how quickly they will be able to handle a full workload and return to their best. Against Cologne and Lille, coach Vincent Kompany tried Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer up front with little success. Despite an impressive pre-season and a remarkable run of goals, 16-year-old prospect Bastian Assomo has, for whatever reason, yet to feature in the first-team picture at all.

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Bayern should sign a stand-in for Kane in the winter transfer window rather than risk their aims for the season. Board member for sport Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund won't yet confirm that they're considering it. But they're surely already assessing the market, so let's do the same.

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A free agent would be the simplest option. There would be no transfer fee, and the player could start playing immediately, at least in domestic competitions, rather than wait for the transfer window to open in January. The drawback? They would have gone weeks without team training and might not be fully fit. Still, there are some intriguing options.

One is 2022 world player of the year Karim Benzema. The 38-year-old Frenchman has been without a club since leaving Al-Hilal in the summer, although he was most recently earning Saudi Arabian wages. Mauro Icardi (33, most recently at Galatasaray) and Anthony Martial (30, most recently at CF Monterrey) are also free agents. Martial was linked with a possible move to Munich during his time at Manchester United.

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Another familiar face, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, sees his contract expire at the end of December. Now 37, he played for Bayern from 2020 to 2024. He initially excelled as Robert Lewandowski's backup, but injury problems plagued him after a costly contract extension . He scored five goals for RB New York this season in 23 appearances, most of them brief. According to Sky , Bayern have already discussed Choupo-Moting internally .

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Bayern Munich: Could Tresoldi or Ebnoutalib be signings for the future?

Bayern could instead sign a striker with more long-term potential. Such a player could step in now, provide cover for Kane in the medium term and perhaps develop into his eventual successor. The ideal solution would be Nicolo Tresoldi. The 22-year-old has been scoring prolifically for Club Brugge and is considered the brightest striking prospect for both Germany and Italy .

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Once Kane returns, though, Tresoldi would inevitably spend a lot of time on Bayern's bench, at least initially. Would he accept that? His contract at Brugge runs until 2029, and he would probably cost at least €40 million. There is another complication: Tresoldi is represented by 11WINS, the agency that also looks after Jamal Musiala, among others. Current discussions surrounding Musiala have strained relations between Bayern and 11WINS , even though a statement published on Wednesday referred to "constructive dialogue".

Germany striker Younes Ebnoutalib fits the same profile as a potential signing. The 23-year-old has scored eight times in 12 competitive appearances this season for Eintracht Frankfurt, where he is under contract until 2031. Ebnoutalib has long been linked with Borussia Dortmund, whose sporting director Ole Book knows him from their time together at SV Elversberg. According to Sport Bild, Bayern have now entered the race too . A possible fee of €30 million to €40 million has been mooted.

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Nick Woltemade, whom Bayern pursued intensively in the summer of 2025, is not an option. The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Newcastle United at Juventus, where he has improved recently after a difficult start. But Woltemade also played for Newcastle at the start of the season, so he would not be eligible for Bayern this campaign. That rules out a winter move.

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Which other strikers have been linked with Bayern Munich?

Sasa Kalajdzic (29) is eligible. The two-metre-tall striker was previously a Bayern target after his impressive spell at Stuttgart, but joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022. Following a devastating series of injuries, Kalajdzic has recently flourished back in his native Austria with LASK. Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann recently speculated that Bayern's interest might have been rekindled . "It's an honour, of course," Kalajdzic replied. "But it doesn't interest me."

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Various transfer experts and websites, some more credible than others, have linked numerous other strikers with Bayern in recent days.

One is Folarin Balogun (25), who became famous at the World Cup when his suspension was lifted after US President Donald Trump intervened. He is currently only used as a substitute at Monaco. Gabriel Jesus (29) is not a regular starter at Barcelona either. And what about a return for Joshua Zirkzee (25)? He broke into the first team at Bayern but has struggled at Manchester United since 2024.

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All three have potential but are currently far from their best. Amine Gouiri (26) is in form. The Algeria international is enjoying a strong season for Marseille and could play both as a central striker and on the left wing.