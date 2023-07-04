Given Msimango was unveiled by Kaizer Chiefs on Monday and the former TS Galaxy star has committed towards contributing to Amakhosi's rich history.

Msimango opens up about Chiefs move

He reveals Amakhosi are his dream team

He is expected to fill the boots of Eric Mathoho

WHAT HAPPENED: On Monday, the Premier Soccer League transfer belonged to Chiefs who made an extravagant unveiling of six of their new signings on social media. Amakhosi arranged tailored suits and a photoshoot for each of their new arrivals and one of them is Given Msimango.

The defender joined Chiefs from TS Galaxy when he signed a pre-contract earlier this year and he has since put pen to paper for a four-year deal. The 26-year-old will don the jersey No.25 that rested on the back of Bernard Parker for a decade while other players like Gert Schalkwyk have also carried that squad number with distinction.

Msimango is on cloud nine at the moment as he will don the colours of his "dream team".

WHAT WAS SAID: "Thrilled to announce my official arrival at my dream team! Excited to contribute my skills and passion to this incredible group of players. Let's make history together!," he said in a social media post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Among the five other players that arrived at Naturena, Ranga Chivaviro headlines the list after his future was subject to speculation and is marred by a potential legal battle with Richards Bay claiming that they own the player.

The Natal Rich Boys claim to have signed a pre-contract in March with the 30-year-old but Marumo Gallants had a clause to extend his contract for a further year, which they triggered, according to player agent Pontsho Madumo. Gallants then sold the striker to Amakhosi.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs have set the ball in motion as pre-season is underway under new head coach Molefi Ntseki who expects the arrival of Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo this week.