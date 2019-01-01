Former SuperSport United winger Thuso Phala responds to reports linking him with Orlando Pirates

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker is still assessing his options

Former SuperSport United winger Thuso Phala has dismissed rumours linking him with .

The 32-year-old player recently parted ways with Matsatsantsa having spent over five years with former Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Phala stated that he was released by the Tshwane giants as the club decided not to extend his contract which was due to expire at the end of the current season.

“My relationship with SuperSport ended prematurely but in a happy way, I was happy with the deal and so was the chairman," Phala told SAFM .

"I approached the club about the lack of game time, so I suggested an exit for me and the club happily agreed because my contract was not going to be renewed next season," he added.

Phala, who was once one of the best wingers in the PSL, went on to disclose that he has received offers from several clubs.

“I am training on my own at the moment, there are some offers but I am taking my time to make the right decision about where I am going to be next season,” he continued.

The Soweto-born player has repeatedly been linked with a possible move to Pirates with the next transfer window set to open in July 2019.

“Clubs have been speaking to my agent but I can’t say their names, but there is nothing from Pirates, I know that is the rumour but I haven’t heard anything from Pirates," he concluded.

PSL sides and are some of the clubs who have also been linked with the experienced player.