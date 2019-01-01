Former SuperSport United striker Glen Salmon unhappy after leaving Bidvest Wits

The retired striker has exclusively opened up to Goal about his shocking exit from the Clever Boys as the club reportedly reduced its budget

Bidvest Wits head of academy Glen Salmon has revealed that he is unhappy after leaving the club.

The former Bafana Bafana striker has expressed shock, saying he has done a great job for the Braamfontein-based side.

“Yeah, I was the head of the academy and looked after the (Multichoice Diski Challenge) MDC team. At the moment I have been made redundant by the club,” Salmon told Goal.

“It’s still early days, but I am not very happy. No, I don’t know what’s the reason, they say the club’s budget has been cut,” added the former SuperSport United player.

Although the Students are yet to lift the MDC trophy, their youth academy has produced the finest players under the 41-year-old’s leadership along the years.

Wits have seen the likes of Hashim Domingo, Reeve Frosler, Phakamani Mahlambi and Phumlani Ntshangase graduate from their youth ranks in the past few seasons and all went on to make headlines in the first team.

“I don’t want to talk too much about it, but it’s not a nice thing when you are doing a good job for the club and suddenly you have to go. Let’s talk when the time is right,” concluded Salmon.

The former NAC Breda forward explained that it’s too early to ponder his future.

The two-time PSL title winner with SuperSport joined Wits in 2013 after hanging up his boots and speculation is that Dillon Sheppard could be appointed as the new MDC coach.