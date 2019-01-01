Former Sundowns star Percy Tau reveals his latest accomplishment

The South African is a wizard with the ball at his feet but this hasn't stopped him from thinking about his future

Bafana Bafana international Percy Tau has announced the completion of his degree and revealed his joy regarding it.

At a time when education and football are seen as a rarity, Tau’s latest achievement is something that certainly stands out.

Tau has continued to make a big impact in Europe despite having been loaned out by Brighton & Hove Albion to Union Sant-Gilloise in Belgium after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in August where he was their talisman.

Nonetheless, Tau despite being identified as the poster boy of South African football has still found the time to pursue his tertiary education.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his joy at having completed a BCom degree through the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Tau has featured 17 times for St-Gilloise in their endeavours to gain promotion to the Belgium top-flight.

However, after starting like a house on fire, Tau has gone off the boil of late and has netted just three goals this season in the league as they currently sit in third place on the league table.