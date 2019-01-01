Former Sundowns defender Vuyo Mere leaves Bidvest Wits

The Bloemfontein-born player will not form part of the Wits squad that is set to report for pre-season on Saturday after being released by the club

Former and Bafana Bafana defender Vuyo Mere has officially left .

The veteran defender spent the previous season at the Braamfontein-based club after being signed from the now-defunct Platinum Stars.

However, his time at Wits has come to an end following the club's decision not to renew his contract which is set to expire at the end of June 2019.

Mere took to Instagram to announce his departure from the club, while also bidding farewell to everyone associated with the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup champions.

Mere is the third player to part ways the Students in recent weeks following Lehlohonolo Majoro's return to and Bantu Mzwakali's departure on Friday morning.

The 35-year-old utility player managed 20 league appearances for Gavin Hunt's men last season.

He went on to feature in three Telkom Knockout Cup matches and two Nedbank Cup games for the Clever Boys.

However, despite his contribution, Wits still saw the need to let him go as they prepare to rebuild the team for the 2019/20 season.

Mere has been playing professional football since making his debut for Hellenic in 2004.

And it remains to be seen if he would still want to continue playing now that Wits have decided to let him go.