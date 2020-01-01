Former South African champions Cape Town Spurs appoint Heric as new head coach

The well-travelled tactician has returned to the Mother City outfit having served as the club's reserve team coach between 2015 and 2017

Cape Town Spurs have announced Vladislav Heric as their new head coach.

This comes after Dutch giants Amsterdam sold their 51% share in Ajax Cape Town at the end 2019/20 season.

The Western Cape club has since been rebranded and renamed Cape Town Spurs, pending Premier Soccer League approval.

More teams

Spurs have now appointed Heric as their new mentor as they prepare for the upcoming season in the National First Division (NFD).

“Cape Town Spurs have appointed Vladislav Heric as Head Coach," a club statement read.

"Head coach, announced! Join us in welcoming Vladislav Herić back to Ikamva. We move."

The Serbian tactician has filled the void left by local coach Calvin Marlin, who had guided Ajax to a second spot finish in the NFD the recent campaign.

Marlin had taken charge of the team in January 2020 following the sudden departure of Dutch coach Andries Ulderink.

The Urban Warriors' unsuccessful attempt for promotion has since seen Ajax Amsterdam end their 21-year partnership with the Mother City side.

The club will now be known as Cape Town Spurs with the Western Cape giants having been reborn.

Spurs were one of the top clubs in South African football in the '90s as they challenged for major trophies.

Nicknamed the Eagles, Spurs clinched the 1995 National Soccer League (NSL) title as they beat Gauteng giants and to the coveted trophy.

The NSL then merged with in 1996 and the Eagles then continued to campaign in the elite league in the next four years.

Article continues below

Spurs were amalgamated with fellow Mother City side Seven Stars to form Ajax Cape Town in 1999.