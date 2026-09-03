Former Sekhukhune and Kaizer Chiefs boss Cedric Kaze slammed as just an 'interpreter' who should never have got a coaching job - 'We are joking here at home'

The South African football landscape has been rocked by a blunt assessment from Dan Malesela, who has taken aim at Sekhukhune United's management for their appointment of Cedric Kaze.

Kaze, who recently saw his tenure at Sekhukhune come to an abrupt end following three consecutive defeats to a dominant Orlando Pirates side, has been labelled as little more than a translator by the former Baroka FC mentor.

Malesela expressed his total bewilderment at how a figure previously associated with linguistic support could find himself leading some of the biggest institutions in the Betway Premiership.

Speaking to KickOff regarding the state of coaching in the country, Malesela was unsparing in his critique of Kaze's career path.

"I don't understand this thing of coaching nowadays. This guy came here as an interpreter, not as a coach; all of a sudden he finds himself being made co-head coach of Kaizer Chiefs for a season, and after Chiefs he is no longer an interpreter and is now a coach," Malesela told the publication.

The veteran coach believes that the Burundian tactician’s elevation to a head coaching role at Sekhukhune was a fundamental error from the start.

"And right after that he finds a club to coach on his own. As a country, we are doing an injustice to ourselves," he declared.

"An interpreter can't all of a sudden be a head coach just because he was asked to hold the coaching reins just for a season at Kaizer Chiefs."

Malesela’s frustrations extended beyond a single appointment, suggesting that the entire ecosystem of South African football is suffering from a lack of self-respect.

He argued that Kaze should have been more realistic about his own professional background before accepting high-profile positions at clubs like Sekhukhune United.

"He should have been honest with himself and remained an interpreter. He was nominated for the PSL Awards, but for what reason really?"

"We are joking here at home," he concluded.

Kaze’s supporters will point to his CAF A coaching licence and his experience with the Burundi national youth teams as experience enough, but Malesela maintains that the optics of his arrival in South Africa as a translator for other staff members cannot be ignored.

As Sekhukhune look to stabilize their season after the departure of the former Amakhosi man, Malesela's comments serve as a stark reminder of the pressure facing technical teams in the top tier.

The "interpreter" tag is one that Kaze has struggled to shake off since his arrival in the PSL, and despite his attempts to prove his tactical mettle on the training ground, the results against the Buccaneers ultimately sealed his fate after just seven games in charge.



