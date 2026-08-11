Former Real Madrid target: Barcelona take the first step to sealing a deal from La Liga

Barcelona have taken an official step towards a new signing from La Liga to bolster their ranks ahead of the new season.

Ronald Araujo's departure to Liverpool has opened the door for Barcelona to rethink their defensive plans.

Sporting director Deco has begun weighing up new options to strengthen the heart of the defence, striking a difficult balance between the team's defensive needs and other priorities in the transfer market.

Andre Cury, the agent of Real Betis defender Natan, addressed the speculation in an interview with "Eram News": "It is true that Barcelona are interested in signing Natan, but we have not received any official offer so far."

He continued: "Barcelona did not contact me, but they contacted the Betis board. If he receives an offer, I think he will be able to leave."

Cury's words confirm Barcelona's interest in the Betis defender as the Blaugrana hunt for a replacement for Araujo, now a Liverpool player.

Betis, meanwhile, need to generate cash to balance their books. Selling Natan, whose contract runs until 2030, would do exactly that.

Real Madrid had previously chased the Brazilian, but that deal fell through.