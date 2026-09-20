Former Real Madrid player: I advise Endrick to leave, and Vinicius is not a superstar

Rodrigo Fabri knows the feeling all too well. The 50-year-old Brazilian joined Real Madrid in 1998 on a five-year contract but never played a single official match for Los Blancos, and now he has advised his compatriot Endrick to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabri turned out in a handful of friendlies for Real Madrid before being loaned out five times. He also played for Atletico Madrid, where he left no notable mark. Speaking to the newspaper "AS", he has now shared his experience with some unforgettable statements.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" carried part of his interview, in which he said: "I arrived in Spain with great enthusiasm, but things did not go well. Both Roma and Deportivo La Coruña, who were at their peak, wanted to sign me, but I chose Real Madrid for its rich history and its prestigious standing."

"In the long term, it became clear that my choice was wrong, but I was convinced of my decision at the time," he added. "I think I would have played regularly and proved myself in Italy or Galicia, but my path was different."

He went on: "I felt enthusiasm and excitement. It is true that the competition was immense, but I believe I deserved a chance. I had coaches such as Heynckes, Camacho, Hiddink, Toshack and Del Bosque, and none of them gave me full confidence."

The frustration soon set in. "I felt very frustrated. In the summer of 1999, I moved to Valladolid. I knew I was close to Real Madrid and that I would be under observation almost daily. I delivered a great season in terms of performance, scoring many goals and providing assists for others," he said.

"I was convinced that I deserved a place in the Real Madrid squad, but in the end they told me they were not counting on me and loaned me out again," he continued. "It was a complicated and unpleasant situation. Instead of me, they signed Solari from Atletico Madrid, who had an extremely poor season."

Asked what he would say to Real Madrid's Endrick based on his own experience, he said: "I see that he practically gets no chance to play. He is young, he is considered a key player in the rebuilding of the Brazil national team, and he is talented. I would advise him that if he does not get many chances, as is the case now, the best thing for him is to move to another club where he can play and develop as a footballer."

On the boos directed at Vinicius at the Santiago Bernabeu, he explained: "This is not normal, even though we all know Real Madrid's demands. I think Vinicius is a great player, but I do not consider him a superstar. Nevertheless, he is our best forward in Brazil."

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