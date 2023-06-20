Former Real Madrid assistant manager Pablo Franco Martin appointed AmaZulu FC coach

AmaZulu FC have appointed former Simba SC tactician Pablo Franco Martin as their new head coach.

AmaZulu hired & fired three coaches last season

Usuthu have been without coach since Dlamini's exit

Zungu appoints new coach

WHAT HAPPENED: AmaZulu have been making wholesale changes in their technical team in the concluded season.

They started with Brandon Truter before Romain Folz took over. The latter was replaced by Ayanda Dlamini on an interim basis before the tactician exited at the end of the 2022/23 season.

Usuthu have now opted to go for the former Simba SC coach Martin and club's president Sandile Zungu has explained why they went for the 43-year-old Spaniard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "We are absolutely delighted at the quality of parties that we interviewed, who shared with us their ideas about Usuthu," Zungu said in a statement.

"Usuthu is loved and seen as a very attractive prospect. We emerged with one name. A name that the players will be very happy with, is the supporters, sponsors, and directors of AmaZulu Football Club.

"We believe that the local league will be richer with a person of this gentleman’s caliber coming to the PSL."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martin, who has signed a three-year deal with AmaZulu, has been without a team since parting ways with Tanzanian giants Simba SC in May 2022.

The tactician was fired after struggles in the Tanzania Mainland League and the Caf Confederation Cup - where they fell against Orlando Pirates in the quarter-final.

Martin will now join AmaZulu next week to start preparations for the pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Martin will now have to work on his tactics to ensure AmaZulu meet their objectives in the 2023/24 campaign.