Former PSL player convicted of culpable homicide after fatal Tembisa crash - 'I feel some relief that he has pleaded guilty'

Mokete Mogaila, a former player in the South African Premier Soccer League, has officially admitted guilt regarding a fatal vehicle collision that occurred in late 2024. During his appearance at the Tembisa Magistrate's Court, the 31-year-old footballer pleaded guilty to charges of culpable homicide as well as failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The court heard that Mogaila's vehicle veered into oncoming traffic on Andrew Mapheto Road, leading to a violent crash that claimed the life of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela and left several others with serious injuries.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed their approval of the conviction, noting that the admission of guilt simplifies the legal process for the grieving family.

“The guilty plea and conviction will not only hold the accused accountable for his unlawful conduct but also spare the victims and their families the emotional burden of a lengthy trial. The conviction represents an important step towards justice for the deceased child and her family,” NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said.

Mohlatlole further detailed the specifics of the incident during the proceedings, confirming that the collision on 30 October 2024 had devastating consequences for those involved. The impact not only resulted in the tragic death of the young girl but also caused severe harm to her mother and a 13-year-old neighbour who were present in the vehicle at the time of the impact. The state argued that the player's negligence was the primary cause of the catastrophic event that shocked the local community.

In addition to the culpable homicide charge, the former Sekhukhune United man was convicted for his failure to render assistance following the crash. Reports indicate that the former player left the scene immediately after the impact, a fact that has been a central point of the prosecution's case. The legal system has focused heavily on this lack of responsibility in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, which complicated the initial emergency response and deepened the trauma experienced by the surviving victims.

While the conviction marks a major milestone in the case, legal representatives for the victims are working to ensure the full impact of the tragedy is understood by the court. The AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit is currently assisting the family members in the preparation of impact statements. These documents will be vital during the next phase of the trial, as they provide the judiciary with a detailed account of the emotional and physical suffering caused by the footballer's actions on that day.

Tshepo Kekana, the husband of Keo Mavimbela, spoke outside the courtroom to share his reaction to the developments. While he noted that the guilty plea brings a sense of closure, he indicated that the journey toward full justice is not yet over for his family.

“At least we are moving forward. I feel some relief that he has pleaded guilty, although it is not completely satisfying because there is still more to what happened. But we are getting somewhere. I’m happy that we are finally reaching the end of the tunnel and there is some light,” he said, as reported by Jacaranda FM.

Kekana also highlighted the importance of the legal support his family has received throughout the arduous court process. He added: “The support I’m receiving from AfriForum means a lot to me. I try to be here at court every day, and each time I leave, I feel that we are making progress. With AfriForum’s help, we are getting somewhere, and I really appreciate that. Thank you very much.”

The family remains hopeful that the final sentencing will reflect the gravity of the loss they have suffered since the October incident.

The court has confirmed that the final sentencing for Mogaila is scheduled to take place on 17 November 2026.



