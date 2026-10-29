Former PSL coach Manqoba Mngqithi opens up on ‘unprofessional’ culture after Young Africans exit - ‘Those aspects are fundamentally destroying the club’

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns mentor has broken his silence following his shock departure from Yanga, delivering a scathing assessment of the club's internal culture. The South African tactician suggested that deep-rooted disciplinary issues and a lack of professionalism are currently undermining the Tanzanian giants.

Advertisement

A breakdown in discipline

The tactician highlighted that the current environment at the club allows for behaviors that would be considered unacceptable at most elite professional football organisations. "I can only say the team is going through a very serious transition and that transition needs a little bit of strength and power from the coach and the management to eradicate unprofessionalism," Mngqithi explained to SABC Sport via Metro FM.

"The team needs to improve that level of professionalism. At Yanga, it's normal for a player not to come to training, and there are not many disciplinary actions, and I think those aspects are fundamentally destroying the club," he added. The coach’s frustrations suggest a culture where players are not held accountable for their actions on or off the training pitch, creating an unsustainable working environment for the technical staff.

Clashes with club leadership

Mngqithi admitted that his strict approach to discipline frequently put him at odds with the Yanga board, who appeared more lenient toward the squad.

"The club must understand that the players are paid to do their work. It should never compromise in that aspect. It is my wish and desire, one which I also shared with the leadership of the club, that the team must grow and players must face consequences if they don't respect their jobs. I think that's the biggest issue, more than anything else, and it's an issue that myself and the management would always have issues around because I cannot accept a player who does not come to work, and it's normal," he stated.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Aziz Ki controversy

The coach also took the opportunity to address circulating rumors regarding his relationship with star midfielder Aziz Ki. Reports in Tanzania had suggested that a rift between the two had contributed to Mngqithi's exit, but the coach offered a different perspective on the situation. While denying a personal fallout, he hinted that the player’s preference for a specific tactical setup may have reached the ears of the decision-makers at the club.

Related Topics

"I don't think the issue revolves around me playing Aziz, and I would be lying if I said that; I don't want to create the wrong impression. The reality is the management knew that as soon as Aziz was going to be important for the club. What I can tell you what I think is the case- is that it is possible Aziz might have spoken to some members of management to indicate that he would not like to play in my system," Mngqithi revealed during his candid interview.

Looking ahead for Yanga

With Mngqithi now gone, Young Africans find themselves at a crossroads as they navigate both the Tanzanian Premier League and the CAF Champions League. The coach leaves the side just five points adrift of arch-rivals Simba SC, yet his comments suggest that the sporting success was being overshadowed by the structural failures he attempted to fix. The burden now falls on the Yanga hierarchy to address the "destroying" culture the South African described.

Advertisement

Whether the club will heed Mngqithi’s warnings regarding player power and disciplinary standards remains to be seen.



