Former Polokwane City player on why he’s not shocked following PSL relegation

A former Rise and Shine player has lashed out at the club’s managerial style

A former player known to Goal has expressed mixed reactions about the club’s relegation to the National First Division (NFD).

The overseas-based campaigner has also lashed out that the management style employed by the club chairman Johnny Mogaladi, particularly about the treatment of the players and the staff.

Despite having players such as skipper Jabulani Maluleke and Clinton Larsen’s coaching acumen, Rise and Shine finished at the bottom of the table with 25 points from 30 matches.

“I saw the results, it was very disappointing to see the Limpopo-based teams all flirting with relegation, Polokwane City got relegated, Black are in the play-offs now and if didn’t rescue that point against ...” the former player said when speaking to Goal.

“They would have also been there. So, aside from the way the owner [Mogaladi] runs the club, the way the owner treats his players and staff, it didn’t surprise to see them there [relegated].

“The only thing that surprised me is that they hadn’t got there in the previous seasons. I think he [Mogaladi] was fortunate he had such a group of good players there, that didn’t mind what was going on in the background and they just got down to business and play the football on the field.”

On whether he feels any pain for the club, the unnamed player said he shares their worry as they face an uncertain future.

“So, I don’t think I’m the best guy to answer how I feel about Polokwane City getting relegated. I’m sad for the players because I still have friends at the club,” he added.

“I’m still friends with quite a few of the coaching staff. So, it’ very disappointing to see that but on the other hand, the manner in which the club is run. You know, above the coaching and the technical team - it didn’t surprise me.

“That’s my honest opinion and obviously being a boy from Polokwane, I never want to see the teams there losing their statuses because it’ good for the province and it was good for Limpopo football to have many teams in the PSL.”

Meanwhile, media reports suggested that the former manager was set to meet the chairman on Tuesday to pave the way forward as far as his future is concerned.

On the other hand, Lidoda Duvha are scheduled to face Cape Town in the PSL/NFD Play-Offs on Wednesday, whilst Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele managed to successfully save their top-flight status.