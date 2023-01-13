Kaizer Chiefs were humiliated by AmaZulu FC who emerged as 4-0 winners in a Friday's PSL encounter in Durban

Mncube's second-half strike broke Amakhosi hearts

The Glamour Boys were left to rue their missed chances

Chiefs remained fourth on the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants conceded three goals in the first half in a game played at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Goals from former Chiefs players Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, as well as Sere Junior Dion and Bongonkosi Ntuli, earned Usuthu the win.

ALL EYES ON: Itumeleng Khune, who endured a poor match between the sticks.

The Chiefs captain made two mistakes which led to goals - coming out and failing to punch or handle Maluleka's corner kick which saw Mphahlele score.

Khune was also to blame when Dion scored as his poor clearance was intercepted by the Ivorian striker who then scored to seal AmaZulu's win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat saw Chiefs remain fourth on the PSL standings - three points behind second-placed SuperSport United.

The Glamour Boys missed a chance to climb into the top three on the log and they remain 13 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane's side don't look like a team that can challenge for this season's league championship as they are dropping points.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now go toe to toe with Sundowns in a blockbuster PSL match on January 21 at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs will be determined to avoid a third successive defeat in the league and also avenge their 4-0 loss to Sundowns in the first-round league clash in August last year.