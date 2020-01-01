Former Orlando Pirates winger Segolela would 'personally call PSL season off'

The 32-year-old, who helped the Buccaneers clinch seven major trophies, indicated that some players may struggle to cope with the impact of Covid-19

Former winger Tlou Segolela has called for the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season to be cancelled.

The coronavirus pandemic currently has seen the competition indefinitely suspended since mid-March.

However, the PSL is determined for the suspended campaign to be finished and the government has given the green light for professional football to resume in the country.

More teams

PSL acting chief executive officer Mato Madlala has confirmed that the season will be concluded once the clubs adhere to the safety measures put in place.



This is not a stance Segolela agrees with.

“The infection rate in keeps going up every day which is very bad," Segolela told Far Post.

"But you also need to understand football at the moment is a business, but for me personally I was going to call it off. It’s a tricky one because it involves so many things.

"Money and lives so one should be brave enough to make a call depending on what they value but you can’t buy life and we can’t compare ourselves with Europeans."

The PSL and National First Division (NFD) matches are expected to be played behind closed doors like in European leagues such as the Premier League, , and .

Segolela, who is now working for ABC Motsepe League side Rovers as the team manager, stated that players may struggle psychologically due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For the players to go back to the field at the moment it goes with individuals," the former Bafana Bafana international added.

"This pandemic has caused a lot of havoc and problems and it depends on certain individuals that how much were they affected you know but as a player, you are always hungry to play.

"The only thing that can disturb them is the experience that they went through during this period."

Article continues below

There have been seven positive tests for coronavirus at four PSL clubs thus far and the country continues to witness an increase in the number of infections every day.

“People are losing lives if a certain player has lost a family member or somebody that they know those are the things that can affect them," the former Bloemfontein player said.

"But as a footballer, you always want to play in the field of play."