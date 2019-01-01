Former Orlando Pirates winger Sameehg Doutie open to PSL return following spell in Sweden

Former winger Sameehg Doutie has revealed that he is back from Sweden and he is yet to decide on his future, but a return is a possibility.

The 29-year-old joined IVK Varnamo of from side in July last year.

“No, I just came back from Sweden and my wife just gave birth to a girl. I am waiting to see my possibilities in the new season,” Doutie told Goal.

“The PSL season is still on and clubs are busy, but it would be great to come back home because the standard is always going up on the league. Let’s see what happens at the end of the season,” revealed the midfielder.

Having won PSL and MTN8 Cup titles Pirates in 2011, the former SuperSport United player says the standard of the local game is always going up.

He has praised for their participation in the Caf Champions whilst also praising Bafana Bafana for reaching the 2019 Caf African Cup of Nations finals in .

“The standard of football is always going high and it is amazing to see Sundowns doing well in the ,” he added.

“That is helping our football to improve and helping many players to get noticed because people are talking about the PSL and South African football,” said the winger.

“I am happy because that opens doors for many players to go overseas and luckily our national team is also doing well – that is good for our football,” he said.

“Sundowns is also helping to attract more people to look at our football because they are taking the PSL back to the top by talking the Champions League seriously,” said the 2016 Indian winner with Atletico de Kolkata.

“I hope more clubs can follow that and we know Pirates have also done very well in the continent. Bafana are also doing well, these are good times for the country especially for the young and upcoming players who want to go and play overseas,” concluded Doutie.