Former Orlando Pirates winger Myeni inspired by Tshabalala and Letsholonyane's longevity

The dribbling wizard feels he has unfinished business in the elite league after leaving Abantu Bemthetho

Former winger Sifiso Myeni is keen to return to the Premer Soccer League ( ) after leaving TS .

The Soweto-born player was among the eight players, who were released by the National First Division (NFD) club earlier this week.

PSL and NFD clubs are unable to generate income with the current season having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

“The general manager told me they can’t afford to pay my salary going forward. I was not surprised considering what we are facing [lockdown] as a country, and this was bound to happen," Myeni told Daily Sun.

"The club is going through financial difficulties at the moment and I knew there will be job losses since the season has stopped. But they paid me well and we never had salary issues.”

With the current season likely to resume soon, Myeni said he understands why Abantu Bemthetho decided to release him and he thanked the club for giving him a chance to revive his career.

“I understand what they did because my contract also expires in June. Even if they decide to keep me, the league might finish in July with my contract lapsed in June, so it won’t work," he said.

“I thank the management for giving me the opportunity to play again. The team was not doing well when I arrived and we won games, reached the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

“I am proud that I added my experience to the team. It’s just a setback that I could not finish the season with them. I wish them all the best in the remaining games and I would not want to see them going down.”

Myeni, who only joined Sporting as a free agent during the January 2020 transfer window, made six appearances across all competitions for the Mpumalanga-based side.

The 31-year-old player has now set his sights on playing in the PSL again having turned out for , SuperSport United and Pirates in the top-flight.

“I am still capable of playing and I love football. There are players my age, others older than me who are still doing well in the PSL," he added.

"Coach Kenny Ndlazi made me aware that has a norm that when players reach 30 they are regarded as old.

“Surprise Moriri won the PSL Player of the Season [2005/06 season] when he was way over 30. Other players reached their peak at that age. [Former duo] Siphiwe Tshabalala and Yeye [Reneilwe Letsholonyane] are still playing.”

Letsholonyane, 37, is currently on the books of , while Tshabalala, 35, has been a free agent since he left Turkish club BB Erzurumspor at the end of last season.