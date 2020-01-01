Former Orlando Pirates winger Mayambela's new club revealed
Former Orlando Pirates Mark Mayambela has resurfaced at South African second-tier side, Cape Umoya.
The National First Division team announced their squad for the new season this week, ahead of their first fixture of the 2020/ 21 campaign, away to TS Sporting in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon.
Mayambela was just one of several former Premier Soccer League (PSL) stars who have signed for the Cape side.
Defender Tshepo Gumede and midfielders Michael Morton and Manti Mekoa, another three players who also previously spent time at Pirates, are also at the club.
The well-travelled former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Eleazar Rodgers is also part of the setup, as are Roscoe Pietersen, formerly of Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United, and Erick Chipeta, a Zimbabwean international who was once at Ajax and later Chippa United. Also in the team is Gabriel Nyoni, another Zimbabwean, who last played at Maritzburg United.
For Mayambela, 33, Cape Umoya is the latest in a lengthy list of teams he has played for.
Others include Bloemfontein Celtic, Swedish side Djurgarden, Chippa United, SuperSport, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town City, where he played just five league matches last term.
The Khayelitsha-born Mayambela was a big fan's favourite during his time with Pirates between 2010 and 2013 but arguably never delivered on his full potential.
After playing 21 league games in his first season, he managed just seven appearances the next season and just one in the 2012/13 campaign, before leaving for Sweden.
Cape Umoya will be looking to improve on their showing last season when they finished in 11th spot, 22 points behind champions Swallows FC.
Umoya are the club which arose out of the ashes of former PSL team Platinum Stars.
After the Rustenburg-based Platinum Stars were relegated in 2018, former head coach Roger De Sa became part of a consortium which bought the status of the North West outfit and moved it down to the Mother City.
They are one of four Cape Town clubs in the second tier, the others being Cape Town Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town), Cape Town All Stars and Steenberg United.