Former Orlando Pirates winger Malongoane takes Kaizer Chiefs departure on the chin

The 32-year-old featured 48 times for the Glamour Boys, scored six goals and registered eight assists during his four-year stay

Former midfielder Joseph Malongoane hasn't taken his departure from badly as he understands the club is running a business.

Malongoane had been with Amakhosi since 2016 but it was during Steve Komphela's tenure that he really worked hard and showed he can be an asset to the club.

Komphela, the same man who handed Malongoane his debut at Platinum Stars in 2009, played him as a right-back when Chiefs were hit with injuries in 2017, and the nippy attacker did an excellent job.

The Alexandra-born player further added that he would have loved to be at Chiefs for more than just four years.

"I have beautiful memories with Chiefs but at the end of the day, you have to understand that's a business," Malongoane told City Press.

"I took this on the chin like a man and accepted it. I am a soldier and I'll bounce back."

"And let's be realistic, my time at Chiefs would have ended at some point and it happened on Tuesday [June 30].

"I would have loved to be there for more years but I respect their decision."

Malongoane also thanked the Amakhosi faithful for the messages of support he received when the news of his departure broke last week.

"I'll to thank them for the messages of support; that's what pushes me ahead and keeps me strong," he added.

He has vowed to keep training hard and wait for a call from any team that's interested in his services while assuring his potential employers that he's 100 per cent fit and healthy.

This despite not playing competitive football for months as he was recovering from a broken ankle he suffered in August 2018.

Malongoane's last appearance was against in April 2019 but the match aggravated the injury.

"I will keep training, be ready and wait for a call but people must understand I am 100% okay and healthy - and I am free of Covid-19. The lockdown has helped me a lot in terms of full rehabilitation. I am 100% now," said Malongoane with confidence.

"I was doing everything with the team [in terms of virtual training]. I am ready for a new chapter in my life."

"Maybe I am strong but I just put in the hard work and follow the doctor's orders. That's all. Even now, I am 100% fine - it's just a matter of getting a new job and doing what I like best, which is playing football," he continued.

Already 32, 'Tight' as Malongoane is affectionately known, said he's not worried that he's fast approaching the twilight of his career, saying to him age is just a number and feels Ryan Giggs proved that when he played until he was 41 years old.

"Age is just a number. Ryan Giggs played until he was 41. As long as you can push until a certain stage, it doesn't matter whether you are 40 or younger.

"I am still much quicker off the mark than some 18-year-olds," he concluded.