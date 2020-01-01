Former Orlando Pirates winger Klate completes Uefa B Coaching License

The 35-year-old has been handed his coaching badges just over a year after his retirement from professional football

Former and winger Daine Klate has completed his Uefa B License with the Irish Football Association.

The 35-year-old followed in the footsteps of Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar by advancing his coaching skills in Ireland.

Klate has been working on his coaching badges since retiring from professional football about a year ago.

And in May, he was handed his biggest coaching qualification to date - the Uefa B Diploma and he shared his latest success with his followers on social media.

By Learning you are able to teach and by teaching you will be able to learn!!! Another Feather in the cap!!

Klate previously revealed that the coronavirus pandemic disrupted his plans to acquire his Uefa A License and he would hope to go back and complete it once the situation gets better.

The retired winger will return to SuperSport United to do practicals for his coaching badges after striking an agreement with club CEO Stanley Matthews.

He started his professional at Matsatsantsa in 2004 before playing for the likes of Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits.

Klate retired at the end of the 2018/19 season whilst on the books of .

He left the game as a player having played almost 350 professional matches - scoring 58 and recording a whopping 77 assists across all competitions.

He joined the side's MDC team as their head coach until he was released from his contract mid-way through the 2019/20 season.

Klate, one of the most successful players of his generation, will hope to return to the dugout as head coach in the near future - and realise his dream of imparting his knowledge to the younger generation of players in the South African football.

The Port Elizabeth-born star won six league titles, three MTN8 and three Telkom Knockout Cup titles among other major trophies.

He enjoyed huge success at both SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates but it was at Wits where his sixth league medal would come as Gavin Hunt steered the Braamfontein-based side to a league and cup double during the 2016/17 season.