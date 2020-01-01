Former Orlando Pirates striker Ramudzuli on why Kapinga can make it at Mamelodi Sundowns

The retired Buccaneers striker has advised the Lidoda Duvha attacker to consider a move to the Brazilians

Former Black striker Rudzani Ramudzuli has advised midfielder Lesedi Kapinga to join should the Brazilians make an offer for his services.

Kapinga has been linked with a move to join coach Pitso Mosimane’s men, but his former coach Nqobile Sindane has advised him to consider a move to clubs such as SuperSport United and as he might struggle at Chloorkop.

However, the former hitman believes the 24-year-old is at the same level as the likes of Themba Zwane and can find his way into the starting XI at the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

More teams

“I don’t doubt Kapinga’s talent. It’s unfortunate that we live with people who do not look at things with a positive mindset or who are not optimistic,” Ramudzuli told Isolezwe.

“They say he must not go to Sundowns because he will not play. In my view, Kapinga must go to Sundowns. He’s at the same level as players such as Themba Zwane and Lebohang Maboe.

“He must go to Sundowns whilst he’s in the best form of his career because we don’t know if he will still be the same player in the next two seasons.

“Those who say he must start at some other club before going to Sundowns are the ones that will criticize Sundowns if they sign him at the age of 30 – he must go now.”

Speaking about his personal experience when he joined the Buccaneers in 2007, Ramudzuli says many also doubted his ability but he doesn’t regret his move to the Soweto giants.

“When I joined Pirates, people told me I must not leave Leopards and go to join a big club,” he added.

Article continues below

“Honestly, I was scared, I nearly changed my mind. But after playing in the first season where I scored goals for Pirates, I was happy with the decision I made and for being stubborn.

“If Pitso wants him, then that means he has a place for him in the team.”

Meanwhile, Kapinga is the top goalscorer for the Venda-based club with five league goals and has also recorded five assists this season.