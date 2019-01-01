Former Orlando Pirates striker Mbesuma: Musonda still one of the best in the PSL

The veteran Zambian striker has urged Leopards coach Luc Eymael to support the lethal frontman, who is out of form

Former and striker Collins Mbesuma believes Mwape Musonda is still one of the best strikers in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The Black centre forward has struggled to recapture the form which saw him clinch the PSL Golden Boot accolade last season after netting 16 goals.

Musonda, who was heavily linked with Chiefs a few months ago, has netted only two goals in seven league matches in the current campaign.

Two-time PSL Golden Boot winner Mbesuma advised his countryman to remain calm and work harder during his goal drought with the 28-year-old marksman having failed to score his last three competitive matches.

“Musonda is still one of the best strikers in PSL. I am not just saying this because Musonda is my homeboy and I am defending him," Mbesuma told Daily Sun.

"All he needs to do is to stay calm and work harder. At this stage, Musonda needs the support of his coach (Luc Eymael) and for the coach to believe in him. This will help to bring back his confidence.”

Mbesuma, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the PSL, revealed he went through a similar phase in his career, but he never panicked.

“I kept working hard and getting support from my coach and teammates. Musonda will turn the corner soon,” the former player added.

“Remember last season he also started slowly and ended up as the leading goalscorer. I am not saying he will win the Golden Boot again, but it is possible as there are still lots of games to play.”

Mbesuma, 35, is currently on the books of the University of Pretoria and he has netted two goals in nine appearances in the National First Division (NFD) thus far this season.