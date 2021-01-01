Former Orlando Pirates striker Manenzhe: Shalulile’s goal for Mamelodi Sundowns should have stood

The game in Tshwane was drawn 1-1 which means the Egyptian giants booked their spot in the Caf CL semi-finals with a 3-1 aggregate scoreline

Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe believes that the match officials got it wrong in denying Peter Shalulile a goal for Mamelodi Sundowns against Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night.

Al Ahly had gone ahead after 11 minutes when Yasser Ibrahim headed in, before Mosa Lebusa netted with a header of his own to restore parity on the half-hour mark.

Downs enjoyed the bulk of the play and thought they had scored a second when Shalulile controlled a ball from Kermit Erasmus inside the box before finishing with an expertly-taken volley.

But Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe felt the ball had been controlled on his arm and disallowed the goal. According to ex-Orlando Pirates marksman Manenzhe, it was the wrong call.

“This goal should have stood. The ball hits Shalulile on the shoulder, and the shoulder is allowed to be used in the game of football,” he said afterwards in the SABC studio.

“Erasmus drops deep in between the lines in that pocket. He’s able to find Shalulile with that ball. There was a question of off-side, there are no off-sides at all. The ref is checking for hand-ball.

“And when you look at that ball, it hits Shalulile on the shoulder and he connects well on the volley – the goal should have been allowed.”

Manenzhe also felt Erasmus, on as a second-half substitute, made a significant impact on a game in which the Brazilians struggled to create clear-cut chances, despite having had 65 percent of the ball possession.

“You needed to turn that defence of Al Ahly, when you’ve got Kermit Erasmus, he drops in that pocket. He’s able to collect and then play that ball. It means you can turn the defence.”

If Shalulile’s goal had been given, Masandawana would still have had to score two more goals to advance to the semi-finals.