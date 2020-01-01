Former Orlando Pirates striker Mabena has unbelievable intelligence and energy - Seema

The Siwelele skipper, who won seven major titles with the Buccaneers, has been lauded by the legendary Lesotho defender

Bloemfontein coach Lehlohonolo Seema has revealed how he gets the best out of his influential captain Ndumiso Mabena.

The veteran forward, who is set to turn 33 this May, has been one of Siwelele's top performers this season having netted seven goals in 21 appearances.

It is an improvement over Mabena's season tally of five league goals in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns.

Seema discussed his relationship with his former teammate Mabena, who was recently compared with FC superstar Lionel Messi by coach Pitso Mosimane.

“The energy and intelligence in him are unbelievable. Mabena is a player I have known for many years – since our time together at Orlando Pirates," Seema told City Press.

"I was the senior player when he joined us [ahead of the 2009/10 season].”

Seema went on to reveal how they are managing Mabena with the ageing player having missed only two league matches this season.

“We give him breaks between our [weekly] training sessions because we want to manage him well," the retired central defender added.

"He is our leader and it’s nice to have a player like him in a team full of young players.”

The former Platinum Stars marksman has also featured in four cup matches this season and netted once which was against Sundowns in the MTN8.

He will be hoping to lead Celtic to a win over National First Division (NFD) side TS in a Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Sunday.