Former Orlando Pirates striker Lehlohonolo Majoro's 'educated' mind excites AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson

Majoro shot to stardom during his previous stint at Usuthu and Johnson is adamant that he has what it takes to succeed at the club once again

coach Cavin Johnson is relishing the opportunity to deploy former and forward Lehlohonolo Majoro upfront when the new season begins.

Majoro recently re-joined Usuthu from on a two-year deal, and Johnson is already looking forward to working with one of South African football’s 'educated' stars.

‘Major’ is a qualified radiographer and his new coach believes that his achievements in the classroom are what sets him apart from other players.

“Majoro’s biggest quality is that he went to school, and I say this with respect to everybody else. For me to teach him about looking after his body and for me to teach him about where he is at his age will probably be the least of my worries,” Johnson told Phakaaathi.

“My biggest worry is that he is on the pitch and scoring goals all the time. Sometimes you get a player from the Multichoice Diski team who has not yet finished school, and I am not saying if you haven’t finished school you are stupid. But chances are that you have not done a lot of tactical awareness of where to be on the pitch, it takes you a little bit longer to do that,” he added.

“But with Majoro and some of my experienced players, I think we can put up a good fight this coming season,” an optimistic Johnson said.

Although AmaZulu have signed Majoro, the club are unlikely to go on a spending spree, according to their boss.

“We have not made any major changes from the team that we had last season for many reasons. As a club, we thought we did well and we do think that we have to improve on a lot of ways, but we also believe that we need to create stability and that is only created when you have to keep a squad and go for the next season,” Johnson explained.

“When I joined the club, they had a squad from the National First Division and we didn’t change much, we carried on with most of the players, we just added one or two and now we are doing exactly the same thing. We choose a little bit of consistency and at the same time we are promoting some of our younger players,” he concluded.