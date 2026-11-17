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A Bucs legend has issued a stark warning regarding the club’s attacking prospects, suggesting that new striker is destined for a difficult debut campaign as a fundamental lack of creative service from midfield and wide areas is crippling the efficiency of the Buccaneers' frontline.

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A creative void at Mayfair

The arrival of Sebastian Pedersen at Orlando Pirates was met with high expectations, particularly as the Norwegian was tasked with filling the void left by Tshegofatso Mabasa.

The loss of players like Tito Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng has left a gaping hole in the engine room, one that has yet to be adequately addressed. Andries Sebola, a former Bucs striker, believes that without these inventive figures, the strikers are essentially being starved of the ball. "To be honest, I think it is going to be difficult for Pirates," the former forward explained to iDiski Times.

Struggling for impact off the bench

The statistics reflect the difficult start Pedersen has endured. Across four appearances in all competitions, the striker has yet to start a single match, accumulating just 73 minutes of football.

“I do not see a player who is consistently finishing the chances they need to finish. Even the Norwegian striker [Pedersen] will struggle because I just don’t see where the supply is going to come from. Pirates have lost [Tito] Maswanganyi and Relebohile [Mofokeng] – players who could contribute to creating opportunities, and the question is where the service will come from now," Sebola continued.

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The legend further criticised the individualistic nature of some current wide players, suggesting that the team lacks the collective vision required to break down disciplined defences. "Tshepang Moremi plays for himself. Oswin Appollis delivers sometimes, but most of the time he delivers for himself because he wants to join the others who have gone overseas. You need players who can deliver those final passes," he stated during the interview.

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The Sundowns comparison

Sebola used rivals Mamelodi Sundowns as the benchmark for what Pirates should be aiming for in terms of tactical flexibility and squad depth.

“If you do not have that understanding between the midfielders, the wingers and the striker, you will struggle to score regularly. Look at Sundowns. They can change their strikers and still find ways to score. One day you see Brayan Leon starting, and the next time it is Iqraam Rayners who gets an opportunity," Sebola noted. He believes Pirates must find a way to replicate this offensive consistency to remain competitive at the top of the table.

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Ultimately, the former star feels that while players like Yanela Mbuthuma have gained confidence from national team recognition under Pitso Mosimane, the fundamental issues at Pirates persist. "Pirates need to find a way to make their forwards more effective. You cannot depend on hard work alone. I think it is going to be difficult for Pirates to score lots of goals because you need the movement, the understanding and the supply that allows a striker to finish," he concluded.