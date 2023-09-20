Former Orlando Pirates striker Dzvukamanja's strike enough to hand SuperSport United win over Kaizer Chiefs

Terrence Dzvukamanja's second-minute goal was all SuperSport United needed to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in Wednesday's Premier Soccer League outing.

Chiefs conceded early

Amakhosi had chances but wasted them

Chiefs have collected eight points from seven games

TELL ME MORE: It took SuperSport just two minutes to find the back of the net; Chiefs gave away the ball in the danger zone and 35-year-old Bradley Grobler cleverly set up Dzvukamanja who gave Itumeleng Khune, in Amakhosi goal, no chance.

The Glamour Boys had Khune to thank in the 33rd minute when he pulled a classy save to deny Dzvukamanja his second goal.

At the other end, Ashley Du Preez and Jasond Gonzalez were guilty of missing chances that had been created by their teammates.

Article continues below

After the break, SuperSport defended zealously denying Chiefs clear chances as opposed to the first half. The Swanky Boys should also thank their goalkeeper Ricardo Goss for his good work between the post that ensured the Glamour Boys left empty handed.

ALL EYES ON: Two appearances with no goal nor assist is not what Chiefs fans expected from their Colombian striker Gonzalez.

Surely, the towering attacker has to start scoring if he is to avoid the pressure from the unforgiving Amakhosi fans.

OUR MVP: Former Orlando Pirates man Dzvukamanja was a menace for Chiefs defenders the whole evening. His goal was well deserved, and he could have had more on another day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have now collected just eight points from the possible 21 in the ongoing PSL campaign.

It is obvious they still cannot challenge the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns for the title despite the massive signings made.

Hopefully, the expected arrival of Sibongiseni Mthethwa will add quality to the team's midfield and ensure more chances are created and the team concedes fewer goals.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Ntseki will be hoping to at least mend his relationship with the fans this weekend against Sundowns in the second leg of the MTN8 semis.

The initial meeting at the FNB Stadium ended 1-1, giving Masandawana an away goal advantage.