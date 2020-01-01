Former Orlando Pirates stars spotted playing in township tournament

Included in the trio is central defender Rooi Mahamutsa, who was a stalwart for the Sea Robbers for nearly a decade

Three former players - Rooi Mahamutsa, Sifiso Myeni and Khethowakhe Masuku have been participating at the 2020 Snekeneke Pre-Festive Games.

The trio are playing for an amateur side called Gomora FC.

The 2020 Snekeneke Pre-Festive Games tournament is taking place in Soweto at the Snake Park, Block 7 Grounds, and according to Farpost , "Gomora will take on Shake Everyday in the last 8 on Saturday. Kickoff at 09:00."

Mahamutsa, now 39, enjoyed an illustrious eight seasons with Pirates after signing from Witbank Spurs in 2008.

He won two league titles with the Buccaneers and also has three Nedbank Cups, one Telkom Knockout and two MTN8 winners medals. He also played in the 2013 Caf final, when Pirates were beaten over two legs by .

He left Bucs in 2016 and enjoyed three seasons with before spending one season in the National First Division with Cape Town, although he only played three matches in the 2019/ 20 campaign.

Former Bafana Bafana attacker Myeni is only 32-years-old. The live-wire winger also departed Pirates in 2016, after four seasons at the club, returning to his former team .





He also had a brief spell at SuperSport United, and last played for second-tier side TS in the 2019/ 20 campaign, although he only manged four league appearances.

Masuku played for the Sea Robbers for three seasons, starting in the 2012/ 13 campaign and won the Nedbank Cup with the Soweto giants.

He got his move to Pirates after impressing for Black . Subsequent to departing Bucs in 2015, he played for Royal Eagles, Bloemfontein and most recently for Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, in the 2017/18 season. Masuku is 35-years-old now.





There are a few more big-name former Pirates stars currently without a club including Oupa Manyisa, who last played at , as well as Thabo Qalinge.

Also clubless for now are ex-Bidvest Wits winger Elias Pelembe and Clayton Daniels, who was recently released by SuperSport United.