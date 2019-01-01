Former Orlando Pirates stars have to win trophies like Gabuza - Matlaba

The Lidoda Duvha skipper reveals how the Amatsantsantsa striker’s form pushes former Bucs players to do well

Black skipper Thabo Matlaba believes Thamsanqa Gabuza’s resurgence at SuperSport United has placed former players under pressure.

Matlaba and Gabuza made shocking departures from the Buccaneers after the end of the 2018/19 season and the experienced left-back has challenged ex-teammates such as ’s Mpho Makola to do better at their new clubs.

On the other hand, ‘Festival’ has set his targets on lifting the Telkom Knockout Cup trophy that is set to get underway next weekend where they meet .

“The Telkom knockout is the first hurdle. I came to Black Leopards to the side [which] can do better,” Matlaba told Isolezwe.

“Gabuza puts me and Mpho Makola under pressure as we are his friends because he has already won a trophy. We haven’t won anything. We are being pressured to win something.

“I am happy for him. He deserves everything that he is getting now, he deserves to be happy and to play for SuperSport United because he works hard. He won the MTN8 and I have been calling and sending him messages after winning.”

Although the three players including Thabo Qalinge left the Soweto giants before the start of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ), 'Gandaganda' is the only one that has revived his career.

The former hitman recently played a pivotal role for coach Kaitano Tembo’s side in their quest for MTN8 glory.

He has netted three goals in the Wafa Wafa competition as they managed to lift it last weekend.

Moreover, Gabuza will look to continue with his best form in the TKO Cup as they clash against defending champions FC.

However, for Matlaba and Makola, they will also look to their respective clubs to reach the next stage of the competition.