Former Orlando Pirates star Zakhele Lepasa pours his heart out on the impact of injuries on a footballer's mental health - 'I do not wish to romanticise suffering'

In a Substack blog post, the 29-year-old eloquently outlines the mental anguish of a footballer trying to overcome a series of injuries that have kept him off the pitch and fighting to regain his sense of identity.
Here are the first few paragraphs on the blog post but we urge you to click here to read The Cruelty Of Tomorrow in its entirety:
For the better part of two years, I have been battling injuries in my football career. Somewhere in that struggle, I lost my sense of time. Days became indistinguishable, months passed without much recollection, and life, as I had come to know it, seemed to be suspended.
I became so consumed with the thought of returning to my life that I scarcely noticed how much of it was passing me by.
Football had always been more than a profession. It was a part of my identity, my routine, my ambition and, in many ways, my understanding of myself. So when injury took that away, I found myself negotiating with a version of life I had never really prepared for.
I kept telling myself that things would get better. That I would be happy when I could train without pain, when I could play consistently, when my body finally allowed me to do what my mind had never stopped wanting to do.
But there is something rather unsettling about spending so much time waiting for life to resume, only to realise that it never actually stopped...
To read the rest of this stunning insight into an injured footballer's mind click here.
View Author Profile
Biography: I studied journalism at Rhodes University and began my career writing features for a variety of entertainment magazines. I soon moved from print to digital and began focusing on sports when I joined the Perform Group in 2014. After covering such diverse sports stories as the Oscar Pistorius trial and aeroplanes full of cash heading to the Ghana men's national team at the Brazil World Cup, I began to focus exclusively on football and GOAL.
My Football Story: I'm a lifelong Spurs fan who found himself a long way from Tottenham. I once dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper but discovered I was better at stringing sentences together than I was at world-class saves.
Areas of Expertise:
- PSL (South African domestic league)
- Tottenham Hotspur
- African continental competitions at club and international level
Favourite football memory: The one thing I desperately wanted to achieve as a goalkeeper was to score a goal. In my second-last match before retiring, on a windy, freezing Joburg winter pitch I launched the ball long and one bounce off that rock hard pitch and it looped over their keeper and in! I am not ashamed to admit I celebrated more than if I'd scored a winner in the World Cup final.