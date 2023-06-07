Former Orlando Pirates star wants to model Swallows' game around Mamelodi Sundowns style of play next season

Newly appointed Swallows FC head coach Musa Nyatama has revealed how he wants his team to play next season.

Nyatama wants his side to play like Sundowns

He reveals his tactical role model in the top-flight

Nyatama waiting on budget from Swallows boss

WHAT HAPPENED: About two weeks ago, Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa appointed Musa Nyatama as the head coach of The Dube Birds after he managed to help the Soweto giants steer away from relegation and finish in the top eight.

Nyatama was asked to help the club after Dylan Kerr left and at the time, Nyatama was still registered as a player and has since officially hung up his boots to focus on coaching.

Now, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfield enforcer wants to mirror Masandawana's piano and shoe-shine brand of football at Swallows.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I would love to see Swallows play good football where we start from the back and we are able to make combinations," Nyatama told Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

"In our last four games, especially the goals that we scored - it is not something that is coming out of nowhere. We practiced it and it does not come overnight. We need to work on it and it is a process.

"The players are starting to understand how I want them to play. Getting that response from them has been good. I was happy to see all the things that we have worked on coming in our last game. There is still a lot of work to do but I have started already and asking them how they feel about the playing style because they must buy into it.

HIS ROLE MODEL: When he was at Pirates a couple of years ago, Nyatama worked closely with current Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena.

The self-proclaimed hardest-working coach in the Premier Soccer League, at the time, whispered to Nyatama's ear, prophesying that one day he would take a different route in football.

"I look up to Rhulani, he is one person who has made South African football interesting. He watches a lot of football and he has the passion. He has a special place in my heart. He was very happy to see me as a coach.

"He has always said this when we were Pirates, saying I would be a coach one day but I did not take him into consideration, I did not know what he was seeing in me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After his appointment was made public, Mogashoa tasked Nyatama to look for a suitable assistant coach who would take care of the club when the former midfielder goes away to pursue his Confederation of African Football coaching badges.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nyatama's squad is relatively slim and he will be eagerly awaiting to see how much budget the chairman has for him so he can start recruiting players as pre-season looms.