Former Orlando Pirates star Terrence Dzvukamanja breaks silence after joining SuperSport United

Former Orlando Pirates striker Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja wants to achieve a lot with SuperSport United next season.

Dzvukamanja ditched Bucs for SuperSport

Striker reveals his target

Hunt comments on Dzvukamanja's arrival

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja made a shocking exit from Pirates a couple of days ago after helping the Buccaneers clinch a Nedbank Cup and MTN8 double.

It was a decision that caught the Sea Robbers unawares since they had included the striker in their plans for the 2023/24 season.

After his move, the experienced Zimbabwean has now revealed his goal with the Swanky Boys.

WHAT HE SAID: "As a player I want to achieve a lot in the club. I want to score goals and obviously win trophies as well," Dzvukamanja told the club's media team.

AND WHAT IS MORE: SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt has exuded confidence his new attacker will deliver as expected.

"I know him very well as I have signed him before. He is a versatile top player and can play in multiple positions, which is what we need. We are happy to have him, he is a good goal scorer and can also play in areas that you need a player," Hunt stated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja had a slow start for Pirates last season but ended up scoring a total of eight goals and provide two assists in the 19 matches he played across all competitions.

His contribution helped Pirates to qualify for the Caf Champions League and secure MTN8 and Nedbank Cup respectively.

He will now aim at helping SuperSport perform well in the Caf Confederation Cup in the forthcoming season and offer stiff competition domestically.

WHAT NEXT: Dzvukamanja is aiming at settling down fast and help the Swanky Boys to meet their set objectives.