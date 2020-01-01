Former Orlando Pirates star Segolela tells Malongoane to 'man up' after Kaizer Chiefs exit

The 32-year-old is now a free agent and has received some words of encouragement from another clubless player

Former winger Tlou Segolela has pleaded for midfielder Joseph Malongoane to be given an opportunity to “showcase what he can do” after recently parting ways with .

Malongoane left Chiefs last week together with fellow midfielders George Maluleka and Kabelo Mahlasela and is now club-hunting.

The past two seasons have seen Malongoane being injury-blighted which deprived him of some game time before he was released by Chiefs following the expiry of his contract.

More teams

Last season he made just two appearances in all competitions, before failing to play a single match this term, prompting Chiefs not to give him a new deal.

But Segolela who hails from Moletjie, Limpopo, the same area where Malongoane was born has advised the midfielder he played with at Orlando Pirates during the 2013/14 season that leaving Chiefs is not the end of his football career.

“Football, as they say, does not have a formula, it’s full of surprises but it was really sad for him just from being injured to be released like that,” Segolela told Far Post.

“If you look at [Mamelodi] Sundowns, they gave Thapelo Morena a contract who had a similar injury and was given five years. But that one differs with teams you know but for him life is like that, he just has to be strong, man up, no one will do it for him – you have to do it for yourself so those are my words [of advice] I can tell him.”

Article continues below

Segolela who has been clubless himself since 2017 when he left believes that Malongoane just needs a chance to prove his worth.

“He has proven that he is a great player if he gets an opportunity. The only problem that he is facing at the moment is the opportunity so what you can ask is for other teams to give him a chance to showcase what he can do,” said Segolela.

No club has been strongly linked with Malongoane so far.