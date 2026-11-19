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The former Buccaneers' captain has opened up about the transformative influence of the Bafana head coach following his return to the national team setup. The experienced defender believes the legendary coach provides a vital cultural connection that resonates deeply with the South African squad.

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'A bit of a father figure'

Innocent Maela has provided a fascinating glimpse into the internal dynamics of the South African national team under the guidance of Pitso Mosimane.

"It's very difficult to say, especially from the outside looking in, as to what Pitso might be adding that wasn't in place before. But from what I'm hearing from my former teammates, they're telling me that his game management and man management – he speaks to everyone; he hugs and smiles with everyone; even as a coach, he's grown to become a bit of a father figure. Also, he's a local coach; he understands the local football landscape and our way of doing things," Maela explained on Newzroom Afrika.

Building a legacy for local coaches

The significance of Mosimane’s role extends beyond the immediate pursuit of trophies or qualification milestones.

"I wish him the best of luck; he needs to succeed. His success gives other upcoming local coaches a reference point. I wish him all the best; personally, I want him to succeed because we need more local coaches to have a successful point of reference," he added.

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'It's very difficult to play away'

Beyond the managerial changes, Maela also reflected on the physical and psychological toll of competing across the continent. Following South Africa's vital victory against Kenya in the 2027 AFCON Qualifiers, the defender detailed the hidden obstacles that fans rarely see. From logistical nightmares at airports to the discomfort of unfamiliar environments, the path to continental success is often paved with challenges that test a player's resolve long before the referee blows the opening whistle.

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"It's very difficult to play away; the travelling, firstly, doesn't make it easier. Sometimes you travel to the airport, and there are delayed flights and long layover times, or you need to connect. So it's very difficult; you need to be strong mentally. From the hotels to the food, it's very different from what we're used to. It's not only mentally but also physically; you need to be strong because when you play away against the other African teams, you can see just how strong they are physically," the former captain noted.

Physicality & growth on the continent

Maela stressed that these grueling experiences are essential for any player looking to reach the pinnacle of the sport in Africa. The sheer physicality encountered in away matches provides a stern examination of a player's individual capabilities. He argued that consistent exposure to these high-pressure environments—whether through national team assignments or club competitions like the CAF Champions League—is the only way for South African footballers to truly evolve and compete with the continent's elite powerhouses.

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"Individually, it tests you; if you want to grow and improve, you need to play more in those spaces and competitions like the CAF Champions League," he concluded.