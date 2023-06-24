Former Orlando Pirates star Rakhale rejects two offers from Botswana giants Township Rollers

- Rollers were keen to sign Rakhale
- Jomo is eager to revive his career in SA
- Rollers commented on the veteran winger
WHAT HAPPENED?: The dribbling wizard is currently a free agent and the last time he played professional football was in the first round of the 2021-22 season for Sekhukhune United.
Babina Noko released the man nicknamed Jomo in the January 2022 transfer window and he indicated that the former Pirates fan-favourite was struggling to find a new club earlier this month.
However, GOAL has discovered that Jomo recently turned down a chance to join Botswana's biggest and most successful football club, Rollers.
WHAT WAS SAID?: "Rollers were serious about signing him. He rejected the first offer and they came back with an improved one," a source told GOAL.
"He also turned it down. He prefers joining a local club at the moment."
WHAT DID ROLLERS SAY?: "We have moved on," Rollers general manager Sydney Magagane told GOAL when asked about the Gaborone-based side's pursuit of the Sebokeng-born player.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rakhale has been keeping fit by training and playing for Ben 10 FC which is an amateur club based in Sebokeng, Gauteng.
The 33-year-old will be hoping to secure a contract with a Premier Soccer League club or National First Division side in the upcoming transfer window.
There will be clubs that are looking to reinforce their squads ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which is expected to start in August.
WHAT IS NEXT?: The local winter transfer window is set to open on July 1 and Rakhale will be among the free agents who are hoping to land professional contracts.