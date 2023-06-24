Former Orlando Pirates star Rakhale rejects two offers from Botswana giants Township Rollers

GOAL has learnt that former Orlando Pirates crowd-pleaser Thabo Rakhale turned down the opportunity to join Township Rollers.

Rollers were keen to sign Rakhale

Jomo is eager to revive his career in SA

Rollers commented on the veteran winger

WHAT HAPPENED?: The dribbling wizard is currently a free agent and the last time he played professional football was in the first round of the 2021-22 season for Sekhukhune United.

Babina Noko released the man nicknamed Jomo in the January 2022 transfer window and he indicated that the former Pirates fan-favourite was struggling to find a new club earlier this month.

However, GOAL has discovered that Jomo recently turned down a chance to join Botswana's biggest and most successful football club, Rollers.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Rollers were serious about signing him. He rejected the first offer and they came back with an improved one," a source told GOAL.

"He also turned it down. He prefers joining a local club at the moment."

WHAT DID ROLLERS SAY?: "We have moved on," Rollers general manager Sydney Magagane told GOAL when asked about the Gaborone-based side's pursuit of the Sebokeng-born player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rakhale has been keeping fit by training and playing for Ben 10 FC which is an amateur club based in Sebokeng, Gauteng.

The 33-year-old will be hoping to secure a contract with a Premier Soccer League club or National First Division side in the upcoming transfer window.

There will be clubs that are looking to reinforce their squads ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which is expected to start in August.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The local winter transfer window is set to open on July 1 and Rakhale will be among the free agents who are hoping to land professional contracts.